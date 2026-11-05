🚚 McDonough, GA Logistics Jobs With Multiple Openings

McDonough’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are solid options here from forklift roles to leadership in big-name distribution centers.

Employer: Tory Burch (via BoF Careers )

Tory Burch (via ) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time, Distribution Center Assistant Supervisor (listed as internship on LinkedIn)

(listed as internship on LinkedIn) Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership track at a state-of-the-art, climate-controlled DC for a global fashion brand. You’ll help lead a team of 8+ associates, support daily warehouse operations (picking, packing, shipping, returns), and get access to training, career development, and employee discounts.

Employer: Tory Burch (via BoF Careers )

Tory Burch (via ) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time, Operations Supervisor – Shipping (listed as internship on LinkedIn)

(listed as internship on LinkedIn) Salary: Not listed

Lead the shipping side of a highly automated distribution center, managing labor schedules, KPIs, and process improvements. Good fit if you have 3+ years DC experience and want a bigger leadership role with a well-known brand and flexible scheduling.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:30 pm–10:00 pm )

Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $18.44/hr + $0.50/hr shift diff + biweekly productivity bonus

Hands-on role running stand-up/sit-down forklifts and EPJs to load, unload, pick, and put away product. Good for someone with 6+ months warehouse experience who wants steady hours, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and growth opportunities.

Employer: CJ Logistics America

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:30 pm–10:00 pm )

Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $22.69–$24.54/hr + $0.50/hr shift diff

Great step up if you already know warehouse life and want to lead a team on the floor. You’ll assign work, coach staff, help with scheduling, and still jump on a forklift when needed, with full benefits and room to advance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.