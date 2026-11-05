📣 McDonough, GA Sales & Marketing – Multiple High-Earning Roles

McDonough’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from polished in-clinic sales to community media and long-term leadership tracks. If you’re good with people and hungry to grow your income, these are worth a look.

Employer: LaserAway

LaserAway Location: McDonough, GA (brand new clinic opening in November )

(brand new clinic opening in ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hr base + uncapped commission; average $70,000–$95,000 in year one

Why it’s interesting: You run one-on-one consultations, build treatment plans, and manage your own patient book with a clear revenue target. Full training is provided, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, discounts), and a clear path into leadership roles like Lead PCC and Location Director.

Employer: Yancey Bros. Co. (Georgia’s Caterpillar dealer)

(Georgia’s Caterpillar dealer) Location: McDonough, GA (with periodic travel to Austell, GA)

(with periodic travel to Austell, GA) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive pay + individual bonus opportunities (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Why it’s interesting: This 12-week rotation program builds your sales and leadership skills across multiple departments, then moves you into a full-time role. You get structured training, ongoing development, 401(k) with strong company match, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement, and solid medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: McDonough, GA (community-focused territory)

(community-focused territory) Type: Full-time, 100% commission, independent contractor

Pay: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+; uncapped

Why it’s interesting: You build and sell ads for a local community magazine plus digital marketing, working directly with neighborhood businesses. It’s flexible, not a desk job, with strong training, daily coaching, and very high upside for consistent outside sales pros.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer offers training and room to grow if you’re motivated.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.