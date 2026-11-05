🏭 McDonough, GA Manufacturing: Multiple Local Openings

McDonough’s industrial side is busy right now—especially in warehouses and production plants. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Millennium Lighting Inc. (RP + Millennium Lighting / Ferguson)

Millennium Lighting Inc. (RP + Millennium Lighting / Ferguson) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.61 – $23.41 per hour + bonus/incentive eligible

Entry-level warehouse role using a stand-up forklift and RF scanners to pull, pack, and stock orders. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and more) with room to grow.

Employer: De Wafelbakkers

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Shift: 10:30 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. (Overnight)

Lead a food production team on the night shift, handling staffing, training, safety, and daily production goals. Best for someone with 2–4+ years of food production experience who’s ready to supervise, solve problems on the floor, and keep quality and safety tight.

Employer: Gables Search Group (recruiting for a manufacturer)

(recruiting for a manufacturer) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Shift: 2nd shift

Supervise packaging lines in a food, beverage, or pharmaceutical plant, with a focus on lean manufacturing and efficiency. You’ll manage staffing, training, safety, and production metrics—ideal if you have strong leadership skills and a background in continuous improvement.

Employer: Pregis

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time, shift work with overtime as needed

Hands-on role helping run converting and finishing equipment for packaging mailers. You’ll set up machines, keep quality on spec, do minor mechanical adjustments, and work in a fast-paced, hot, noisy plant—great if you have 5–7 years of related experience and like technical, physical work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.