🏥 McDonough, GA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Great Openings

McDonough’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from clinics to in-home support. If you’re in patient care or wellness, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (dialysis PCT with CCHT + 18 months’ experience required)

Hands-on dialysis role as part of a clinical team, setting up machines, monitoring treatments, and supporting patients through each session. Good fit if you already have your CCHT and dialysis background and want steady, specialized patient care work.

Employer: ABA Centers of Georgia

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $120,000/year + relocation up to $15,000

Lead ABA programs for children with autism with smaller caseloads and strong clinical support. This role stands out for its high pay, 401(k) with up to 6% match, 21 paid days off, CEU reimbursement, bonuses, and clear growth paths into leadership and specialty areas.

Employer: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $55,000 – $75,000/year (average total comp with base, commission, and tips)

Spa-based role with health insurance (including $2,000 employer contribution), 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, and same-day cash tips. Great if you want steady clients, flexible schedules, and support for continuing education in a franchise spa setting.

Employer: Brightstar Homes and Services Inc.

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00 – $17.00/hour (about 40 hours/week, in-person)

Support people with disabilities and older adults in homes and the community—help with daily living, meds (when assigned), behavior support, and safe transportation. Good entry or next-step role if you have experience in caregiving, group homes, or senior care and want consistent hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will consider related experience or nearby roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.