🎓 McDonough, GA Education Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring

McDonough’s education scene is busy right now, from public schools to local government and churches. If you like teaching, training, or working with families, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Henry County Government

Henry County Government Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help Henry County residents understand voter registration, elections, and voting equipment. This role runs countywide voter education, manages outreach and social media, trains poll workers, and works with community groups—great if you enjoy public speaking and civic engagement.

Employer: Henry County Schools

Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time, 190 work days

Salary: Follows Henry County Schools Teacher Salary Schedule (not listed in ad)

Teach math at Eagle’s Landing High School for the 2026–2027 school year. You’ll plan and deliver lessons, use tech in the classroom, track student progress, and work closely with families and staff—ideal if you want a stable school-year schedule.

Employer: Georgia Baptist Mission Board (serving Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church)

(serving Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church) Location: McDonough, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead preschool and grade-school ministries at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church. This role focuses on teaching kids, supporting parents, and building volunteer leaders in a safe, faith-based setting. Full details are on the church’s careers page.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.