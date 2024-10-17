Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • McDonough County Voice

    Midwest region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Regional gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $3.10 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $3.04 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    The average fuel price in the Midwest region has risen about 10 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have been as low as $2.77 on Jan. 8, 2024, and as high as $3.77 on Aug. 14, 2023.

    A year ago, the average gas price in the Midwest region was 7% higher at $3.33 per gallon.

    >> INTERACTIVE: See how your area's gas prices have changed over the years at data.usatoday.com .

    The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.17, making prices in the Midwest region about 2.2% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price is up from last week's average of $3.14 per gallon.

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Midwest states includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Midwest region gas prices rose from last week: See how much here

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeenalast hour
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Ex-NFL Player Indicted for Embezzling $22 Million in Real Estate Loans
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Postlast hour
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Denver council decides not to buy halfway house for $26.2 million
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy