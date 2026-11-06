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Mccreary County
Vendors sought for December Mistletoe Market
8 days ago
McCreary Tourism is seeking vendors for the Mistletoe Market at McCreary County Park from December 18–20. The weekend event will feature local shopping, free ice skating, nightly visits with Santa, and an Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, December 19.
This content is adapted from materials provided by McCreary Tourism
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