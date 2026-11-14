🏛️ McCormick Council: Water & Sewer, Naming Rules, Holidays

The McCormick County Council will meet on November 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St., McCormick, SC 29835.

They’ll handle routine items first, including approval of the October 20, 2026 meeting minutes, then hear from scheduled speakers Mary “Mea” Stone, Kristen Capone, and Larry Tarino, followed by a public comment period.

Council will consider two new ordinances on first reading (title only:

Ordinance 26-09 – sets standards and procedures for naming McCormick County property and facilities .

– sets standards and procedures for naming . Ordinance 26-10 – changes the FY 2026-2027 Water & Sewer Department budget to adjust rates, revenue, and spending due to higher costs charged to the department.

Several Water & Sewer software items with Springbrook are on the agenda:

Updated billing software: $52,125 .

. Asset Management software: $57,950 .

. A template build fee agreement.

A Gateway Services Master Agreement for software upgrades and add‑ons. For each, council will decide whether to approve and let the Administrator sign.

Council will also consider the 2027 Holiday Schedule for the county.

An Executive Session is planned to discuss water and sewer contracts, personnel matters in the Assessor’s Office, a 2025 property tax reimbursement claim, and a lawsuit over rezoning of Pollard property. Council may take action on these items after returning to open session.