McComb has a few solid front-line jobs open right now, from school dining to auto parts. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Elior – Independent School Dining

Elior – Independent School Dining Location: McComb, MS (Parklane Academy)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $9–$11/hour

Help students and staff with meals, run the register, and keep your station clean. Comes with solid benefits for full-timers, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: McComb, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help customers in-store and on the phone find the right auto parts, handle the cash drawer, and support daily store tasks. Good fit if you like cars and want career growth, PTO, 401k with employer contributions, and health benefits.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: McComb, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Same Parts Specialist role posted on Indeed, with details on training, using store equipment, and occasional deliveries. Bilingual (Spanish) candidates are encouraged to apply and there’s a clear promote-from-within culture.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: McComb, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Split role: keep shelves stocked and displays looking sharp, then jump on the register to check customers out and handle returns. Great if you like staying busy, moving around, and want benefits plus growth opportunities.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: McComb, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Same Merchandiser/Cashier role on Indeed, with extra detail on stocking, price changes, and acting as front-floor security. Previous cashier or stocking experience is a plus; Spanish is highly desired.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.