McCall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with St. Luke’s Health System adding key roles to support this mountain community. If you want strong clinical work plus small-town lifestyle, these are worth a look.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

St. Luke’s Health System Location: McCall, ID (Critical Access Hospital)

(Critical Access Hospital) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

No call, daytime hours, and a close-knit imaging team using Phillips equipment for a wide variety of exams (including pancreatitis, thoracentesis, and breast biopsies). Requires an ARDMS or ARRT-S ultrasound certification and BLS, with a referral bonus for external candidates and a robust benefits package.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

St. Luke’s Health System Location: McCall, ID – Urgent/Quick Care Clinic

Type: Flex/Per Diem (0.1 FTE), variable shifts

Schedule: 1 variable shift per pay period between 7:30am–8:00pm , with chances to pick up more shifts

1 variable shift per pay period between , with chances to pick up more shifts Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Fast-paced urgent care role in a newly opened clinic, perfect if you like variety—triage, procedures (I&Ds, sutures, IVs, splinting, wound care), and patient education. Requires a nursing degree, 1+ year RN experience, RN license, and BLS; urgent care or ED experience is a plus. Comes with St. Luke’s full benefits and wellness perks.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

St. Luke’s Health System Location: McCall, ID

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Schedule: 4- or 5-day workweek , light nurse-triaged call

, light nurse-triaged call Salary: Competitive with production & quality incentives (exact amount not listed)

100% outpatient psychiatry with strong team support, Epic EMR with AI scribe tools, and a generous recruitment package (sign-on bonus, relocation, malpractice with tail, and CME/professional development funds). Ideal for a BC/BE psychiatrist (MD/DO) who wants meaningful work in an outdoor-focused mountain town.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—St. Luke’s often lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.