undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 McCall, Idaho Healthcare Jobs: Several Clinical Roles Open Now
McCall’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with St. Luke’s Health System adding key roles to support this mountain community. If you want strong clinical work plus small-town lifestyle, these are worth a look.
Ultrasound Technologist – St. Luke’s McCall
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: McCall, ID (Critical Access Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:30pm
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
No call, daytime hours, and a close-knit imaging team using Phillips equipment for a wide variety of exams (including pancreatitis, thoracentesis, and breast biopsies). Requires an ARDMS or ARRT-S ultrasound certification and BLS, with a referral bonus for external candidates and a robust benefits package.
Registered Nurse – McCall Quick Care Clinic (Flex RN)
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: McCall, ID – Urgent/Quick Care Clinic
- Type: Flex/Per Diem (0.1 FTE), variable shifts
- Schedule: 1 variable shift per pay period between 7:30am–8:00pm, with chances to pick up more shifts
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Fast-paced urgent care role in a newly opened clinic, perfect if you like variety—triage, procedures (I&Ds, sutures, IVs, splinting, wound care), and patient education. Requires a nursing degree, 1+ year RN experience, RN license, and BLS; urgent care or ED experience is a plus. Comes with St. Luke’s full benefits and wellness perks.
Physician: Outpatient Psychiatrist – McCall
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: McCall, ID
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Schedule: 4- or 5-day workweek, light nurse-triaged call
- Salary: Competitive with production & quality incentives (exact amount not listed)
100% outpatient psychiatry with strong team support, Epic EMR with AI scribe tools, and a generous recruitment package (sign-on bonus, relocation, malpractice with tail, and CME/professional development funds). Ideal for a BC/BE psychiatrist (MD/DO) who wants meaningful work in an outdoor-focused mountain town.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—St. Luke’s often lists related roles and future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.