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Mccall
🏥 Multiple Travel CT Tech Contracts in McCall, Idaho
3 days ago
McCall’s hospital scene is busy, and travel CT techs are in demand. If you like mountain-town life and solid weekly pay, these short-term contracts are worth a look.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,635/week (Nights)
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: McCall, ID
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,635 per week
- Start date: 11/30/2026
This CT Tech role is a night-shift travel contract with a leading national agency. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, and referral bonuses.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,754/week (Nights)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: McCall, ID
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts
- Pay: $2,754 per week
- Experience: 2+ years CT experience required
This CT Tech contract offers day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing right away, a $600 travel bonus, guaranteed hours, and extra pay for overtime.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,577/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: McCall, ID
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts
- Pay: $2,577 per week
- Start date: 11/16/2026
Listed as Radiology Tech – CT, this travel role gives you steady hours in a scenic resort town, with pay based on 12-hour shifts.
If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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