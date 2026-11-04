🏥 Multiple Travel CT Tech Contracts in McCall, Idaho

McCall’s hospital scene is busy, and travel CT techs are in demand. If you like mountain-town life and solid weekly pay, these short-term contracts are worth a look.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: McCall, ID

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: $2,635 per week

Start date: 11/30/2026

This CT Tech role is a night-shift travel contract with a leading national agency. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, HSA, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: McCall, ID

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Pay: $2,754 per week

Experience: 2+ years CT experience required

This CT Tech contract offers day-1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing right away, a $600 travel bonus, guaranteed hours, and extra pay for overtime.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: McCall, ID

Type: Travel, 13-week contract, ~36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts

Pay: $2,577 per week

Start date: 11/16/2026

Listed as Radiology Tech – CT, this travel role gives you steady hours in a scenic resort town, with pay based on 12-hour shifts.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.