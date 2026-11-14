McAllen’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you’ve got driving skills or wrench skills, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working with engines, transmissions, brakes, A/C, and electrical systems using modern shop equipment. Comes with competitive pay, medical, 401k, paid vacation/holidays, and an employee vehicle purchase program. Ideal if you have solid mechanical experience and your own tools.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar perks to the transmission tech role, but focused on diesel systems and heavy-duty work. You’ll diagnose and repair diesel engines and related systems, keep detailed records, and stay current with new tech through ongoing training.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Delivery role using company vehicles (no CDL required), bringing parts to commercial customers and helping in-store when needed. Good fit if you like steady hours, customer service, and light automotive work with room to grow in a big, stable company.

Employer: Blair (Blair Logistics)

(Blair Logistics) Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time, 1099 contractor (lease purchase)

Pay Highlights: **Earn up to $3,500/week, **$5,000 sign-on bonus, **68%–76% of linehaul***

Lease-purchase flatbed opportunity for experienced CDL-A drivers who want high earning potential and weekend home time. Includes all-expenses-paid orientation, weekly settlements, fuel/tire discounts, and a path to truck ownership in about 2–4 years.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; good driving and tech roles in McAllen tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.