McAllen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding skilled staff across imaging, surgery, and nursing.

Here are several solid full-time roles hiring now in McAllen, TX:

Employer: MEP Health

MEP Health Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide high-quality CT imaging to support accurate diagnosis and strong patient care. You’ll run advanced CT equipment, follow strict radiation and infection control standards, and work closely with radiologists and the care team. Best for a registered CT technologist who likes both tech and patient interaction.

Employer: South Texas Health System

Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with the OR surgical team, prepping the surgical suite, handling instruments, and doing sponge/sharp counts by the book. Great fit if you have a CST certification, BLS, and want to cross-train in multiple surgical areas within a large health system.

Employer: Champions Healthcare at Willowbrook / Keystone Borderstone (Ensign Services)

Location: McAllen, TX (in-person, multi-facility support)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support clinical quality systems across skilled nursing facilities—audits, quality assurance, and best-practice rollouts. Ideal for a TX RN with nursing administration or Director of Nursing experience, who’s comfortable traveling and using data to improve care. Offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.