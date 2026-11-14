McAllen’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means more front desk and admin jobs are popping up. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: UHS / South Texas Health System

UHS / South Texas Health System Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a hospital department by handling calendars, meetings, minutes, reports, and organizing policies and procedures. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of secretarial experience (healthcare preferred), solid computer skills, and at least a high school diploma or GED.

Employer: Institute of Precision Pain Medicine

Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile patients see: greet and check in patients, answer phones, schedule visits, verify insurance, and keep EMR records up to date. Ideal if you’re bilingual, detail‑oriented, and have some medical office or EMR experience.

If something here feels like a match, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.