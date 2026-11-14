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📋 McAllen Admin & Clerical: Multiple Front Desk Roles Hiring
McAllen’s healthcare offices are busy and growing, which means more front desk and admin jobs are popping up. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.
Secretary/Dept Secretary – FT – McAllen South Texas Health System
- Employer: UHS / South Texas Health System
- Location: McAllen, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a hospital department by handling calendars, meetings, minutes, reports, and organizing policies and procedures. Great fit if you have 1–2 years of secretarial experience (healthcare preferred), solid computer skills, and at least a high school diploma or GED.
Medical Receptionist
- Employer: Institute of Precision Pain Medicine
- Location: McAllen, TX
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: Not listed
Be the first smile patients see: greet and check in patients, answer phones, schedule visits, verify insurance, and keep EMR records up to date. Ideal if you’re bilingual, detail‑oriented, and have some medical office or EMR experience.
If something here feels like a match, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply this week while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.