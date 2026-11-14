McAllen’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role running a busy convenience restaurant. This job comes with full-time hours, management training, and benefits like health coverage, PTO, 401(k), tuition help, and bonus potential.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Perfect if you like sports, people, and flexible hours. You’ll serve food and drinks in a high-energy dining room, with weekly pay, meal discounts, training, and chances to move up.

Employer: Sr. Cruda Ceviche and Micheladas & The Teriyaki House

Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $9.00–$11.00 per hour + tips

Hands-on role making ceviches, micheladas, and seafood while also helping as a cashier. Good fit if you want tips, employee discounts, training, and room to grow in a fast-paced, team setting.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.