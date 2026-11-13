McAllen’s customer service scene is busy right now, especially for bilingual folks. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet or on the phone, these are worth a look.

Employer: AnswerOne

AnswerOne Location: McAllen, TX (in-office)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16/hr, up to $18.50/hr with Perfect Attendance

All inbound calls, no cold calling or sales. Great if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish) and want steady hours with paid training and a supportive team while you build call center skills.

Employer: AnswerOne

AnswerOne Location: McAllen or Edinburg, TX (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hr, up to $18.50/hr with Perfect Attendance

Full-time version of the role above with benefits like PTO, 401(k) with match, ESOP, and health insurance. All inbound, bilingual customer support, with paid training and clear performance goals.

Employer: S&S Jewelers

Location: McAllen, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $500/week

Front-of-house role helping customers choose jewelry, running the POS, and keeping displays looking sharp. No experience needed—you just need motivation to sell and be able to stay until the last customer leaves the store.

If something here fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send that application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.