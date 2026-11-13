McAllen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and hospitals looking for hands-on help. If you like working directly with patients, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: South Texas Health System

South Texas Health System Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll manage the full reprocessing cycle for surgical instruments, from cleaning and inspection to sterilization and case cart prep. This role is a good fit if you have 12+ months of sterile processing experience and CRCST certification, and want to work with high-tech equipment in a hospital setting.

Employer: Grifols

Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a plasma center where you draw blood, monitor donors, and run plasmapheresis machines. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, strong customer service skills, and can work a flexible schedule—they provide training for the role.

Employer: AMD Asset Holdings, LLC

Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 per hour

Join a weight loss clinic where you’ll give subcutaneous and IM injections, draw blood, handle front desk tasks, and support daily patient visits. This is ideal if you have at least 1 year of hands-on medical experience, love patient interaction, and want solid benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in McAllen are hiring fast, and experience in any of these roles can open more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.