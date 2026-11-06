📣 McAllen Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

McAllen’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level to high-earning commission roles. Here are a few standout picks you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: McAllen, TX (Hybrid)

Salary: $42,400–$47,400/year (salary + bonus)

(salary + bonus) Type: Full-time

This is a two-year paid training program to grow into a full sales rep role with a national distributor. Includes medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp, mileage and cell phone reimbursement, plus clear sales goals and support.

Employer: Pronto Insurance

Pronto Insurance Location: McAllen, TX

Salary: Hourly base pay + uncapped commissions & sales incentives

Hourly base pay Type: Full-time (may include weekends/holidays)

No insurance background? That’s fine here. You get paid training, paid licensing, and full benefits while you learn to sell auto, home, renters, and commercial insurance. Great if you like talking to people and want unlimited commission potential.

Employer: Palm Valley Builders

Palm Valley Builders Location: Hybrid in McAllen / Rio Grande Valley (in-person + remote)

Salary: $4,000–$12,000 per month (bonuses + commissions)

(bonuses + commissions) Type: Full-time or Part-time

High-earning potential for someone who loves connecting with customers and closing deals. You’ll focus on finding new clients, following up on estimates, and working closely with marketing and customer service in a hybrid schedule (around 10 AM–8 PM, may vary).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always ask about schedule, pay structure, or growth paths in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.