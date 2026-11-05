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Mcallen

Holiday Support Seminar for Divorced Adults in McAllen

4 days ago
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Angels of Love will host DivorceCare’s “Surviving the Holidays” seminar on Monday, November 9 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Angels of Love Office, 1305 E. Nolana Ave., Suite D, McAllen, TX. This is a Christ-centered, Biblically based 2-hour seminar offering support, healing, and practical tips for handling the holiday season; adults only, no children allowed, and workbooks are provided by The Upper Room RGV. For questions, call Chaplain Daniela Zuniga at 956-821-4741 or Pastor/Chaplain Cheryl Ann Young at 218-640-0815.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Angels of Love RGV

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