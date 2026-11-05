🚌 McAllen, TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

McAllen’s on the move right now—delivery and transit jobs are hiring and many offer solid benefits and room to grow.

Here are a few strong picks in Transportation around McAllen, TX this week:

Employer: Temco Logistics

Temco Logistics Location: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a 26 ft box truck on local routes, deliver and install home appliances, and work face-to-face with customers. This one stands out for paid training, medical + free dental & vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and clear paths into leadership.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts, handle returns, and help in the store when needed. Good fit if you like driving and people, with paid time off, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with employer contributions from day one, health benefits, tuition help, and strong promote-from-within culture.

Employer: City of McAllen

Location: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a city transit bus on fixed routes, keeping riders safe, on time, and treated with respect. This city role offers a 2:1 retirement match, health/dental/vision, paid vacation and sick leave, holidays, tuition reimbursement, life insurance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.