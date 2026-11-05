🏥 McAllen, TX Healthcare Hiring Now: Several Roles Open

Healthcare hiring is busy in McAllen, Texas right now — from clinic support to high‑earning specialists. Here are some solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Texas Oncology

Texas Oncology Location: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Work in an oncology admixture room preparing IV meds and chemo under pharmacist/RN supervision. Good fit if you have pharmacy tech experience and want steady weekday hours with big‑system benefits.

Employer: Dymphna Counseling

Location: Hybrid remote – based in McAllen, TX 78504

Hybrid remote – based in Type: Other (likely contractor/part‑time or flexible)

Other (likely contractor/part‑time or flexible) Pay: $30.00–$100.00 per hour

Provide individual, group, and family therapy (including CBT, trauma, grief, ASD, and telehealth). Great for independently licensed counselors who want flexible, hybrid work and a wide variety of clients.

Employer: Prominence Health (UHS)

(UHS) Location: McAllen, TX (travel within Texas)

McAllen, TX (travel within Texas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform comprehensive health assessments for Medicare and commercial patients, often in the home. Ideal if you’re an NP with Texas RN license, managed care/HEDIS/Stars experience, and comfortable traveling and documenting risk‑adjusted conditions.

Employer: Rio Grande Regional Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support PTs with exercises, mobility training, and patient education in a large, full‑service hospital. Good entry for new LPTAs (no experience required) who want strong benefits, tuition help, and clear growth paths.

Employer: CareNow / HCA Healthcare

Location: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX Type: Full-time , urgent care hours (days, evenings, weekends)

, urgent care hours (days, evenings, weekends) Sign-on: Up to $1,000 bonus

Salary: Not listed

Blend limited radiology and MA duties in a busy urgent care clinic—vitals, labs, X‑rays, and front desk support. Best for LMRTs who like fast‑paced work, rotating shifts, and big‑system benefits.

Employer: South Texas Health System (UHS)

Location: McAllen, TX (may travel between facilities)

McAllen, TX (may travel between facilities) Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Evaluate and treat patients using PT modalities to restore function and mobility. Requires Texas PT license and BCLS; great if you want hospital‑based practice with a major regional system.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (recruiting for a private GI group)

(recruiting for a private GI group) Location: Rio Grande Valley / McAllen area, TX

Rio Grande Valley / McAllen area, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $550,000–$800,000 with partnership & ASC ownership

Join a long‑standing, outpatient‑focused GI practice with no required hospital rounding or call. Strong fit for BE/BC GI physicians seeking high earning potential, quick partnership (about 1 year), and equity in an ASC.

Employer: Texas Oncology

Location: McAllen, TX

McAllen, TX Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:30pm

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, give injections, and handle basic admin in an oncology clinic. Good for MAs from entry level to senior who want stable weekday hours and oncology experience.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: McAllen, TX Outpatient Clinic/Health Care Center

McAllen, TX Outpatient Clinic/Health Care Center Type: Full-time, federal

Pay: $55,882–$72,644 per year (GS‑8)

Lead front‑end clinic operations and a team of MSAs for VA outpatient services—scheduling, data/reporting, training, and performance management. Great if you have strong admin/supervisory experience and want federal benefits, pension, and generous paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers in McAllen are growing fast, and experience here can open doors to your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.