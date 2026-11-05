🚧 McAllen Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs – Multiple Openings

McAllen’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several local openings worth a quick look.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with state-of-the-art equipment doing diagnostics and repairs on engines, brakes, A/C, electrical, suspension, and more. This role comes with competitive wages, medical, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and an employee vehicle purchase program, plus room to grow if you’re motivated and experienced.

Employer: Sames Auto Group

Sames Auto Group Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great starter role if you’re new to the trade. You’ll handle oil changes, tire rotations, fluid checks, basic inspections, and support senior techs while you learn. Comes with training, a team environment, and the same benefits package (medical, 401(k), paid time off, and more).

Employer: Fresh Coat Painters of McAllen (veteran-owned)

(veteran-owned) Location: McAllen, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a veteran-owned painting company focused on quality and professionalism. You’ll prep spaces, fix surface flaws, apply paint to PCA standards, and keep jobsites clean and on schedule. Ideal if you’re reliable, organized, customer-focused, and ready to pass a background check.

Employer: Palmer Steel Supplies

Location: McAllen, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour, paid weekly

Full-time welding role with a focus on FCAW (flux core) work, including fillet and full-penetration welds that must pass x-ray. Requires about 2 years of flux welding experience, plus physical and drug screenings. Offers 401(k), health, and vision insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has extra details or related roles. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.