🍽️ Multiple McAllen Food & Hospitality Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay

McAllen’s food scene is busy and growing, and a few spots are hiring right now. If you like working with people (or pastries), these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #452

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2800 W Nolana Ave, McAllen, TX 78504

Pay: $17 – $30 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

+ performance incentives and possible hourly premiums Type: Full-time (opening & morning shifts)

You’ll decorate cakes and help prepare deli/bakery items while serving customers at the counter. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education).

Employer: Casa Antigua Inc / NIU Urban Living (Blu Brasserie)

Location: McAllen, TX (in person)

Pay: $10.00 – $10.50 per hour

Type: Hourly, rotating shifts (includes weekends & holidays)

Be the first smile guests see at this refined dining spot—greeting, seating, and managing reservations (OpenTable). No experience is required, and they offer dental, vision, and life insurance, plus a provided uniform.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full details, and send in your application or stop by in person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.