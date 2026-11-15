McLean’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on generalist work to high-level people analytics and change roles. Here are several strong openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Steampunk, Inc.

Steampunk, Inc. Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $150,000/year

Focus: Change management, human-centered design, federal clients

Guide government clients through transformation using design thinking and change management. You’ll run workshops, build communication and training plans, and measure adoption—ideal if you love people-focused change and already hold an active Secret Clearance or CBP Full Scope BI.

Employer: Robert Half (staffing agency)

(staffing agency) Location: McLean, VA

Type: Temporary, part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus: Benefits, onboarding/offboarding, HR admin

Long-term contract role for an experienced HR generalist who can work independently. You’ll handle benefits questions, onboarding and offboarding, HR inbox management, and compliance—good if you want steady part-time hours with flexibility.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $230,400 – $263,000/year + performance incentives

+ performance incentives Focus: Workforce strategy, AI, people analytics, leadership

Lead a team shaping how Capital One builds an AI-ready workforce. You’ll own enterprise talent analytics (attrition, retention, mobility, sentiment), design AI-forward workforce strategies, and work closely with senior leaders—great fit if you bring strong quantitative skills and people leadership experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: McLean, VA (travel up to 50% as needed)

(travel up to 50% as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $171,600 – $338,300/year + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Focus: HR cloud (Workday/SAP/Oracle), BPaaS/AMS, client leadership

Senior consulting role leading HR cloud operate engagements and business development. You’ll drive BPaaS/AMS sales, oversee delivery and SLAs, and lead global teams—best for someone with 8+ years in HR cloud platforms and managed services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more roles nearby, and many skills transfer across HR jobs.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.