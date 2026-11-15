McLean is hot right now for finance pros, with banks, consultancies, and big firms all hiring. If you’ve got accounting, analysis, or federal finance chops, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: SC&H

Location: McLean, VA (Tysons Corner office, 2–3 days on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$135,000 base

Lead audits for a diverse client mix at an employee‑owned firm with strong growth and real equity ownership after 1 year. Ideal if you have 5+ years public audit experience and a CPA and want fast advancement plus solid work‑life balance.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $163,900–$187,100

Senior role overseeing Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac multifamily loan closings with lots of autonomy and complex deals. Great fit if you have 4+ years of agency commercial mortgage closing and like high‑stakes, deadline‑driven work.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $151,900–$173,400

Lead accounting projects for the retail bank, working across teams to launch new products and systems using Agile. Good for someone with 5+ years in accounting/finance/audit who enjoys project work, stakeholder management, and mentoring a team.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $111,200–$126,900

Analytics‑heavy role reviewing and challenging credit loss forecasts that feed allowance and stress testing. Great if you have 2+ years of analytical experience and a quantitative degree, and want to dig into risk models and big‑picture credit trends.

Employer: Addison Group (for client)

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time, 3–6 month contract, potential contract-to-hire

Pay: $26–$29/hour

Hands‑on B2B collections role with 150+ calls/week, managing a client portfolio and helping keep delinquency low. Good match if you have 4+ years AR/collections, strong Excel, and like fast‑paced, phone‑heavy work.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Travel: Up to 10%

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret (active preferred)

Salary: $197,000–$328,000

Senior leadership role driving financial management and transformation projects across Defense, Homeland Security, and Law Enforcement agencies. Best for someone with 10+ years federal FM experience (DoD/National Security) who can lead portfolios, teams, and business development.

Employer: Addison Group (for client)

Location: McLean, VA – fully on-site

Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Salary: $100,000–$120,000

Partner with ~30 departments on budgets, reporting, and monthly close for a complex org with multiple entities. Great if you have 4–6 years in budgeting/financial reporting and want a broad, hands‑on corporate finance role.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Lead cross‑functional teams building tax data platforms, integrations, and automation for major clients. Ideal for someone with 8+ years in data integrations/engineering, a relevant degree, and at least one approved credential (like CPA, JD, MBA, or tech certifications).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or a quick “apply” that keeps you on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.