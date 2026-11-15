McLean is buzzing with front-line roles right now, from fashion to banking. If you like helping people face-to-face, these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Free People (URBN)

Free People (URBN) Location: 1961 Chain Bridge Rd, McLean, VA 22102

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: Starting from $15.00/hr

Help shoppers style outfits, share product tips, and keep the floor looking great during the busy season. Good fit if you love the Free People brand, enjoy fast-paced retail, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays; comes with employee discounts and access to URBN’s broader benefits (where eligible).

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (supports nearby branches within ~50 miles)

(supports nearby branches within ~50 miles) Type: Full-Time

Salary: $48,048/year (McLean rate listed)

Be the friendly face of a modern bank—handle cash with accuracy, greet customers, and teach people how to use Capital One’s digital tools. This role is ideal if you have 1+ year of retail/sales/customer service plus cash-handling experience, and want strong benefits like Day 1 medical, PTO, 401(k) match up to 7.5%, education assistance, and parental leave.

Employer: Sunglass Hut (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Tysons Corner / McLean, VA

Type: Full-Time Assistant Manager

Pay: Not listed (base pay plus potential bonus/commission)

Step into a leadership role at a global eyewear brand, helping run the store, support the team, and deliver standout customer service. Good match if you want room to grow in retail with a bonus/commission plan, and access to health care, retirement savings, PTO/vacation, and employee discounts.

If something here feels like your next move, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these front-line roles in McLean tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.