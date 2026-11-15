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📣 McLean, VA Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $90K+ Paths
McLean is buzzing with sales and marketing roles right now, especially for folks who know tech, data, and federal clients. Here are a few strong options worth a closer look.
Senior Associate Marketing Automation Specialist | Retail Bank
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: McLean, VA (Hybrid)
- Salary: $96,500 – $110,100 + performance incentives
- Type: Full-time
Work on Salesforce Marketing Cloud campaigns for Capital One’s Retail Bank, building multi-channel journeys (email, SMS, display, direct mail, social). Great fit if you have 2+ years with tools like SFMC/Marketo/Eloqua, enjoy data-driven testing, and like partnering with marketers, engineers, and analysts.
Vice President, Sales Executive – Oracle Cloud ERP (Federal)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: McLean, VA (Federal practice)
- Salary: $175,300 – $322,900 + sales incentives
- Type: Full-time
Senior federal sales role owning the full cycle for Oracle Cloud ERP and consulting services in the Human Capital & Enterprise Performance space. Best for someone with 10+ years selling into Federal, 7+ years ERP sales, and a track record leading complex, multi-stakeholder deals.
Planetary Gearbox Sales Engineer
- Employer: MAKIKAWA-MOTION
- Location: McLean, VA (listed) – work in your own country/region
- Salary: Competitive base + commission (DOE)
- Type: Full-time
Technical B2B sales role selling planetary gearboxes and motion control solutions to OEMs, system integrators, and distributors. Ideal if you know industrial automation, robotics, or motion control and like owning business development in your local market.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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