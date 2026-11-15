McLean neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.

Item: Free Razor scooters and RipStiks

Condition: Not stated (curb alert, take-as-is)

Location: Elizabeth Drive, McLean, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Several scooters and RipStiks are out on the curb and free to anyone who wants them. Great for kids or teens who like to ride around the neighborhood. The poster says it’s a curb alert, so you can just stop by and pick them up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Clear lucite coffee table

Condition: Used, minor scratches on surfaces and at bottom of legs

Dimensions: 37" L x 21.5" W x 14" H

Location: McLean, Fairfax County, Virginia (Chesterbrook Woods area)

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple, modern clear lucite coffee table. The owner notes some small scratches, but it should clean up nicely and still look good in a living room or den. Photos are available in the listing so you can see the condition before you commit.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Genuine OEM carpet floor mats for Audi Q5 / SQ5

Fits: 2020–2025 models, front and rear

Condition: Pristine

Location: Chain Bridge Forest, McLean, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of original Audi carpet mats, front and back, in excellent condition. If you drive a 2020–2025 Audi Q5 or SQ5, these could be a perfect backup or upgrade from worn mats.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in McLean tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster or swing by soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.