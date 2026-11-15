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🎁 Free Finds Around McLean — From Kids’ Gear to Home Decor
McLean neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick pickup.
Free Razor Scooters and RipStiks
Item: Free Razor scooters and RipStiks
Condition: Not stated (curb alert, take-as-is)
Location: Elizabeth Drive, McLean, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Several scooters and RipStiks are out on the curb and free to anyone who wants them. Great for kids or teens who like to ride around the neighborhood. The poster says it’s a curb alert, so you can just stop by and pick them up.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Lucite coffee table (Chesterbrook Woods)
Item: Clear lucite coffee table
Condition: Used, minor scratches on surfaces and at bottom of legs
Dimensions: 37" L x 21.5" W x 14" H
Location: McLean, Fairfax County, Virginia (Chesterbrook Woods area)
Source: trashnothing.com
Simple, modern clear lucite coffee table. The owner notes some small scratches, but it should clean up nicely and still look good in a living room or den. Photos are available in the listing so you can see the condition before you commit.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Audi Q5 SQ5 Carpet Floor Mats
Item: Genuine OEM carpet floor mats for Audi Q5 / SQ5
Fits: 2020–2025 models, front and rear
Condition: Pristine
Location: Chain Bridge Forest, McLean, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of original Audi carpet mats, front and back, in excellent condition. If you drive a 2020–2025 Audi Q5 or SQ5, these could be a perfect backup or upgrade from worn mats.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in McLean tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster or swing by soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.