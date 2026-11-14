McLean’s supply chain and contracts scene is busy right now, especially around federal work and high-end consulting. If you’ve got logistics, WMS, or contracts experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Prescient Edge

Prescient Edge Location: McLean, VA 22102

Type: Full-time (supporting a federal government client)

Full-time (supporting a federal government client) Salary: Competitive with performance bonus (exact range not listed)

Lead the full contract lifecycle on complex federal programs, from drafting and negotiating to closeout, with heavy FAR/DFARS focus. This role is ideal if you have 15+ years in contract management, enjoy mentoring, and want strong benefits like comprehensive healthcare and a substantial retirement plan with no vesting schedule.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time, consulting

Full-time, consulting Salary: $171,600–$338,300 + potential annual incentive

+ potential annual incentive Application timeline: Recruiting ends 2/25/2027

Senior leadership role helping clients transform their supply chain and warehouse operations using advanced WMS tools like Manhattan Associates and BlueYonder. Expect 10+ years warehousing and 8+ years SCM/ERP experience, 50% travel, and the chance to lead major implementations and proposal efforts at a top consulting firm.

Employer: Integral Federal, Inc.

Location: Tysons Corner / McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re earlier in your federal contracts career with ~3 years’ experience and want to grow. You’ll help manage prime contracts and subcontracts, maintain contract files, track deliverables, and support teams across program management, finance, and pricing, with solid benefits and 401(k) vesting from day one.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save them today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.