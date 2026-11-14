McLean is busy with big builds right now—data centers, federal work, and complex systems projects. If you’re an engineer who likes tough problems and solid pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: McLean, VA (Hybrid, 3 days on-site)

Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Contract-to-hire, full-time Salary: $100,000 – $130,000/year (listed as hourly but range equals this annual band)

(listed as hourly but range equals this annual band) Deadline: Anticipated close Nov 27, 2026

Design and lead electrical systems for large commercial and government buildings across the East Coast. You’ll own the full design lifecycle in AutoCAD/Revit, travel for site visits, and get strong perks like 100% benefits coverage, bonus twice a year, and ESOP participation.

Employer: MITRE

Location: McLean, VA (On-site, 4+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $146,400 – $219,600/year

Work on high-impact national security and federal missions, from mission engineering to system-of-systems analysis. Great fit if you have 8+ years’ experience, strong modeling/simulation skills (Python, MATLAB, SysML, etc.), and an active Secret clearance with ability to obtain TS/SCI.

Employer: Clark Construction Group

Location: McLean, VA (Jobsite-based)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $50,000 – $140,000/year

Support VDC/BIM on major construction projects, coordinating models with architects, MEPTF trades, and field teams. Ideal if you have 2+ years in VDC or project engineering and are fluent in tools like Revit, Navisworks, ACC, SketchUp.

Employer: EPI Power (The Weitz Company)

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive (range not listed)

This role ties together engineering, VDC, procurement, and field for fast-track data center builds. You’ll review electrical drawings and BIM models, manage RFIs and submittals, and support quality and closeout. Requires 2+ years with an electrical contractor and the ability to work Monday–Saturday.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related openings and career paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.