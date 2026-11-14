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Mclean
⚖️ McLean, VA Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
McLean’s legal and compliance market is busy right now, especially around federal work and construction. If you’ve got contracts, compliance, or litigation skills, there are some strong options here.
Compliance Manager
- Employer: Clark Construction Group
- Location: McLean, VA (office + DC Metro job sites, Mid-Atlantic travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $170,000 base + bonus potential and full benefits
- Highlights: Lead a regional compliance team for major construction projects, handling federal, state, and local regulatory issues. Mix of office and active job-site work, with a high-performance culture and strong total compensation package.
Senior Litigation Paralegal – Trial Support
- Employer: Confidential law firm via Orion Placement
- Location: McLean, VA – Hybrid (at least 2 days in office; more during trial prep)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,000 – $125,000 per year
- Highlights: Senior trial paralegal role on complex federal cases, with real responsibility in trial prep and courtroom support. Offers 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision for you and eligible dependents, plus 401(k) contribution and bonus potential.
Senior Contracts Specialist
- Employer: Prescient Edge
- Location: McLean, VA (supports a federal government client)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed; includes performance bonus opportunities)
- Highlights: Senior-level contracts role owning the full lifecycle on complex federal programs with FAR/DFARS compliance. Great fit if you have 15+ years in federal contracts and want to lead negotiations, shape policy, and mentor junior staff, with strong benefits and career development support.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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