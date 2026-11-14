McLean’s legal and compliance market is busy right now, especially around federal work and construction. If you’ve got contracts, compliance, or litigation skills, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group Location: McLean, VA (office + DC Metro job sites, Mid-Atlantic travel)

(office + DC Metro job sites, Mid-Atlantic travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $170,000 base + bonus potential and full benefits

+ bonus potential and full benefits Highlights: Lead a regional compliance team for major construction projects, handling federal, state, and local regulatory issues. Mix of office and active job-site work, with a high-performance culture and strong total compensation package.

Employer: Confidential law firm via Orion Placement

via Orion Placement Location: McLean, VA – Hybrid (at least 2 days in office; more during trial prep)

(at least 2 days in office; more during trial prep) Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $125,000 per year

Highlights: Senior trial paralegal role on complex federal cases, with real responsibility in trial prep and courtroom support. Offers 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision for you and eligible dependents, plus 401(k) contribution and bonus potential.

Employer: Prescient Edge

Location: McLean, VA (supports a federal government client)

(supports a federal government client) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed; includes performance bonus opportunities)

Competitive (not listed; includes performance bonus opportunities) Highlights: Senior-level contracts role owning the full lifecycle on complex federal programs with FAR/DFARS compliance. Great fit if you have 15+ years in federal contracts and want to lead negotiations, shape policy, and mentor junior staff, with strong benefits and career development support.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.