McLean is hot right now for experienced admin pros, especially if you like fast-paced, tech-savvy teams. Capital One has several senior assistant roles open with strong pay and hybrid schedules.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: McLean, VA (hybrid, ~3 days in office)

Salary (McLean): $80,900 – $92,300

Type: Full-time

This role supports multiple leaders from Director to Managing VP in Commercial Banking. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, expenses, and team events, and act as the information hub for a busy, collaborative group.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)

Salary (McLean): $80,900 – $92,300

Type: Full-time

This position directly supports Vice President Pablo Ruiz, handling high-level calendar management, travel, and key team activities. Great fit if you’re confident working with senior leadership and comfortable using Google Workspace and AI tools.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)

Salary (McLean): $80,900 – $92,300

Type: Full-time

Support Marketing leaders (Director to VP) on premium card products. You’ll juggle busy calendars, travel, expenses, and team meetings while sitting at the center of a creative, fast-moving marketing group.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still accepting applications.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.