McLean is hot right now for data‑driven work—especially in housing finance and defense analysis. If you like stats, models, or research, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac Location: McLean, VA (Hybrid/Onsite per company policy)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $159,000 – $239,000 + annual incentive program

Category: Quantitative modeling, mortgage credit risk, econometrics

Lead advanced modeling for a $500B+ multifamily portfolio, building time‑series, Monte Carlo, and other risk models that directly shape U.S. housing finance. Best fit if you have 10+ years in quantitative modeling, strong Python/R/SAS/C++/SQL, and enjoy owning complex research projects from idea to presentation with senior leaders.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000 – $216,000

Clearance: Ability to obtain Public Trust , U.S. citizens only

Ability to obtain , Category: Data science consulting, federal financial services

Support federal financial clients with econometric, financial, and cash‑flow models using SAS plus Python or R. Good for someone who likes hands‑on coding, large datasets, and explaining complex results to both technical teams and executives, with strong documentation and model governance work.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: McLean, VA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: $62,000 – $141,000

Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret clearance

Ability to obtain Category: Defense research, wargaming & simulation

Entry‑level friendly role for someone with a bachelor’s degree and interest in wargaming, campaign analysis, and defense research. You’ll help design and run simulations, tabletop exercises, and after‑action reports for DoD and Intelligence Community clients—great if you’re curious, proactive, and want to grow in national security analytics.

If any of these catch your eye, save the link, tailor your resume to the skills listed, and apply soon—McLean’s research and analytics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.