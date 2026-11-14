McLean’s tech scene is hot right now—especially for cloud, AI, and cleared engineers. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Tysons, there’s a lot here worth a look.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: McLean, VA (onsite / hybrid per role needs)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,800 – $198,000

Work on complex DSP and RF problems for national security clients using Python, C/C++, and Agile tools. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and 7+ years of software experience.

Employer: Attain Partners

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000 – $205,000

Lead data integration and migration solutions across Boomi, MuleSoft, Workato, Snowflake, Azure, and Salesforce. Senior, hands-on role owning architecture, delivery teams, and P&L for the data services practice.

Employer: Revolutional

Location: Remote from McLean, VA area (federal program)

Type: Full-time

Guide a Java/CI-CD team on a federal software program while still coding in Spring/Spring Boot. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain/maintain a Public Trust are required.

Employer: Altamira Technologies Corporation, A Parsons Company

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $220,000

Own configuration and troubleshooting for a critical operational network (switches, firewalls, load balancers). Requires TS/SCI with CI polygraph and 4+ years’ experience.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $229,900 – $262,400

Senior IC leading multiple teams building cloud-native, microservices-based systems on AWS with Java, Go, Python, JS/TS, and Kubernetes. High-impact architecture and mentoring role.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $229,900 – $262,400

Design and optimize large-scale AI systems—LLMs, vector search, agents—on AWS ultraclusters. Senior role shaping Capital One’s foundational AI platforms and mentoring principal-level engineers.

Employer: Credence

Location: McLean, VA (supports AWS GovCloud)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $190,000

Hands-on DevSecOps role building AWS GovCloud, Kubernetes, Terraform, and CI/CD pipelines for federal and AI-enabled workloads. U.S. citizenship and Secret clearance eligibility required.

Employer: Steampunk, Inc.

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,000 – $145,000

Design evaluation frameworks for LLMs and predictive models, using Python, RAG tools, and metrics for bias, hallucinations, and safety. Great fit if you like testing and hardening AI systems.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $200,700 – $229,100

Lead complex UX research programs across technical and consumer products, blending qual + quant data to steer product roadmaps. Senior IC role in the Experience Design org.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $197,300 – $225,100

Technical lead for a massive batch decisioning platform using Python, JS/TS, AWS, Spark, Databricks, and Snowflake. You’ll mentor engineers and own large-scale data and microservices work.

Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Location: Based in McLean, VA with ~80% travel

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $175,000

Field role supporting power, HVAC, SCADA, and C2 systems across multiple sites. Requires CBP BI or Top Secret clearance and 8+ years in critical infrastructure or industrial controls.

Employer: Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS)

Location: McLean, VA (on-site at federal customer; no telework)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean/DC band): $117,700 – $218,600

Support federal law enforcement missions using Python, SQL, and advanced analytics on large investigative datasets. Must be able to obtain and hold a clearance and work fully on-site.

Employer: PTR Global

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Contract (possible contract-to-hire)

Pay: $80 – $90/hour

Senior backend-focused engineer building Java/Spring Boot microservices on AWS with MongoDB, AMQ, Kubernetes, and CI/CD. Strong event-driven and production support experience needed.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $111,200 – $126,900

Product role focused on tools and AI-powered experiences for servicing associates who support small business customers. Good fit if you’re early-to-mid career in product.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000 – $140,000

IBM ODM specialist role building and maintaining rules for Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, and other human services programs. Requires 5+ years with ODM plus Java/J2EE and web services.

Employer: Pueo Business Solutions LLC

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,742 – $167,888

Senior cyber/architecture advisor guiding Zero Trust implementation across user, device, data, network, or other pillars. Requires active Top Secret (TS/SCI + CI poly preferred) and 12+ years’ experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,400 – $140,600

Build Palantir Foundry pipelines with SQL, Python, and PySpark to support analytics for USAREC. Requires active Secret clearance and 3+ years of data engineering.

Employer: Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time (GS-14)

Design and secure cloud infrastructure for IC OIG systems, support ATO/RMF, and drive IT modernization and analytics. Requires ability to obtain/hold TS/SCI and ~10 years of related IT experience.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead ServiceNow HRSD implementations, from portal and case management design to go-live and hypercare. Manager-level consulting role with HR tech and project leadership focus.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Location: McLean, VA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $170,000 – $230,000

Senior Java/React/C++ engineer supporting motion imagery and FMV systems for the IC. Requires active TS/SCI with polygraph and 10+ years of software experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.