undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 McLean, VA Tech Jobs – Multiple Roles From $80K to $260K+
McLean’s tech scene is hot right now—especially for cloud, AI, and cleared engineers. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Tysons, there’s a lot here worth a look.
Digital Signal Processing Software Engineer
Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
Location: McLean, VA (onsite / hybrid per role needs)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $86,800 – $198,000
Work on complex DSP and RF problems for national security clients using Python, C/C++, and Agile tools. Requires TS/SCI with polygraph and 7+ years of software experience.
Data Services Technical Lead
Employer: Attain Partners
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $200,000 – $205,000
Lead data integration and migration solutions across Boomi, MuleSoft, Workato, Snowflake, Azure, and Salesforce. Senior, hands-on role owning architecture, delivery teams, and P&L for the data services practice.
Senior Java Developer / Team Lead
Employer: Revolutional
Location: Remote from McLean, VA area (federal program)
Type: Full-time
Guide a Java/CI-CD team on a federal software program while still coding in Spring/Spring Boot. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain/maintain a Public Trust are required.
Network Engineer
Employer: Altamira Technologies Corporation, A Parsons Company
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $220,000
Own configuration and troubleshooting for a critical operational network (switches, firewalls, load balancers). Requires TS/SCI with CI polygraph and 4+ years’ experience.
Full-stack Engineer 5 (Senior Manager, IC)
Employer: Capital One
Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (McLean): $229,900 – $262,400
Senior IC leading multiple teams building cloud-native, microservices-based systems on AWS with Java, Go, Python, JS/TS, and Kubernetes. High-impact architecture and mentoring role.
AI Engineer 5
Employer: Capital One
Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (McLean): $229,900 – $262,400
Design and optimize large-scale AI systems—LLMs, vector search, agents—on AWS ultraclusters. Senior role shaping Capital One’s foundational AI platforms and mentoring principal-level engineers.
Platform Engineer – DevSecOps
Employer: Credence
Location: McLean, VA (supports AWS GovCloud)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000 – $190,000
Hands-on DevSecOps role building AWS GovCloud, Kubernetes, Terraform, and CI/CD pipelines for federal and AI-enabled workloads. U.S. citizenship and Secret clearance eligibility required.
AI Evaluation Scientist
Employer: Steampunk, Inc.
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $105,000 – $145,000
Design evaluation frameworks for LLMs and predictive models, using Python, RAG tools, and metrics for bias, hallucinations, and safety. Great fit if you like testing and hardening AI systems.
Senior Manager, Research & User Intelligence
Employer: Capital One
Location: McLean, VA (hybrid, 3 days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary (McLean): $200,700 – $229,100
Lead complex UX research programs across technical and consumer products, blending qual + quant data to steer product roadmaps. Senior IC role in the Experience Design org.
Full-stack Engineer 4 (Manager, IC)
Employer: Capital One
Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (McLean): $197,300 – $225,100
Technical lead for a massive batch decisioning platform using Python, JS/TS, AWS, Spark, Databricks, and Snowflake. You’ll mentor engineers and own large-scale data and microservices work.
Critical Infrastructure / SCADA Field Technician
Employer: AMERICAN SYSTEMS
Location: Based in McLean, VA with ~80% travel
Type: Full-time
Salary: $140,000 – $175,000
Field role supporting power, HVAC, SCADA, and C2 systems across multiple sites. Requires CBP BI or Top Secret clearance and 8+ years in critical infrastructure or industrial controls.
Data Scientist
Employer: Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS)
Location: McLean, VA (on-site at federal customer; no telework)
Type: Full-time
Salary (McLean/DC band): $117,700 – $218,600
Support federal law enforcement missions using Python, SQL, and advanced analytics on large investigative datasets. Must be able to obtain and hold a clearance and work fully on-site.
Senior Software Engineer (Full Stack, Contract)
Employer: PTR Global
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Contract (possible contract-to-hire)
Pay: $80 – $90/hour
Senior backend-focused engineer building Java/Spring Boot microservices on AWS with MongoDB, AMQ, Kubernetes, and CI/CD. Strong event-driven and production support experience needed.
Senior Associate, Product Manager – Small Business Bank Associate Servicing
Employer: Capital One
Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary (McLean): $111,200 – $126,900
Product role focused on tools and AI-powered experiences for servicing associates who support small business customers. Good fit if you’re early-to-mid career in product.
Project, Software Engineer III
Employer: Deloitte
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $125,000 – $140,000
IBM ODM specialist role building and maintaining rules for Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, and other human services programs. Requires 5+ years with ODM plus Java/J2EE and web services.
Zero Trust Pillar Advisor
Employer: Pueo Business Solutions LLC
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $147,742 – $167,888
Senior cyber/architecture advisor guiding Zero Trust implementation across user, device, data, network, or other pillars. Requires active Top Secret (TS/SCI + CI poly preferred) and 12+ years’ experience.
Data Engineer II
Employer: Deloitte
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $84,400 – $140,600
Build Palantir Foundry pipelines with SQL, Python, and PySpark to support analytics for USAREC. Requires active Secret clearance and 3+ years of data engineering.
Cloud Solutions Engineer
Employer: Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time (GS-14)
Design and secure cloud infrastructure for IC OIG systems, support ATO/RMF, and drive IT modernization and analytics. Requires ability to obtain/hold TS/SCI and ~10 years of related IT experience.
Manager, Functional Transformation – ServiceNow HRSD
Employer: Deloitte
Location: McLean, VA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Lead ServiceNow HRSD implementations, from portal and case management design to go-live and hypercare. Manager-level consulting role with HR tech and project leadership focus.
Software Developer (Java) – TS/SCI w/ Poly
Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
Location: McLean, VA (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $170,000 – $230,000
Senior Java/React/C++ engineer supporting motion imagery and FMV systems for the IC. Requires active TS/SCI with polygraph and 10+ years of software experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these teams are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.