McLean is buzzing with HR and people-ops roles right now, especially at big-name employers with strong benefits and growth paths.

Here are several solid Human Resources openings in McLean, VA worth a look:

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: McLean, VA (Federal Advisory practice)

(Federal Advisory practice) Type: Full-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city here

Lead federal workforce transformation projects across talent development, performance, workforce design, and analytics. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in Human Capital/Workforce Development, can manage cross-functional teams, and are eligible for U.S. government clearance.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary (McLean): $73,300 – $83,700 for HR Associate

Support Capital One’s early-career Management Development & Internship Programs—think project management, communications, events, and talent management for students and grads. Great for someone with 1+ year in HR, employee development, or project/program management who enjoys data, process, and working with early talent.

Employer: Hilton

Location: McLean, VA (onsite corporate office)

(onsite corporate office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,500 – $100,000, plus eligibility for annual bonus

Join Hilton’s Total Rewards team, working on benefits compliance, health & welfare plans, leave programs, and a Defined Benefit pension plan. Ideal if you have 3+ years in benefits/HR/retirement/payroll/finance, strong Excel skills, and want a role with deep benefits expertise and clear growth at a global hospitality brand.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.