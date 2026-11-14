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🧑💼 McLean, VA HR Jobs: Multiple Corporate & Early-Career Roles
McLean is buzzing with HR and people-ops roles right now, especially at big-name employers with strong benefits and growth paths.
Here are several solid Human Resources openings in McLean, VA worth a look:
Manager, Federal HR Transformation
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: McLean, VA (Federal Advisory practice)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency ranges by city here
Lead federal workforce transformation projects across talent development, performance, workforce design, and analytics. This is a good fit if you have 5+ years in Human Capital/Workforce Development, can manage cross-functional teams, and are eligible for U.S. government clearance.
Associate – Students & Grads, Management Programs Team
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: McLean, VA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (McLean): $73,300 – $83,700 for HR Associate
Support Capital One’s early-career Management Development & Internship Programs—think project management, communications, events, and talent management for students and grads. Great for someone with 1+ year in HR, employee development, or project/program management who enjoys data, process, and working with early talent.
Senior Analyst, Benefits and Retirement
- Employer: Hilton
- Location: McLean, VA (onsite corporate office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,500 – $100,000, plus eligibility for annual bonus
Join Hilton’s Total Rewards team, working on benefits compliance, health & welfare plans, leave programs, and a Defined Benefit pension plan. Ideal if you have 3+ years in benefits/HR/retirement/payroll/finance, strong Excel skills, and want a role with deep benefits expertise and clear growth at a global hospitality brand.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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