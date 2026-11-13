McLean’s food scene is busy, from fine dining to mall cafes and government contractors. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced kitchens and serving people.

Employer: Palm Restaurant Group

Palm Restaurant Group Location: McLean, VA

Type: Other (restaurant kitchen)

Other (restaurant kitchen) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour (no tips)

Fine-dining line cook role in an upscale restaurant, all in Spanish-friendly posting. Offers structured training, employee discounts (restaurants, hotels, entertainment), flexible schedules, paid time off/sick leave (by location), and clear growth opportunities if you want to move up in the kitchen.

Employer: Nordstrom

Nordstrom Location: Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA

Type: Seasonal / hourly

Seasonal / hourly Pay: $18.90 – $19.70/hour

Make coffee and simple food items in a busy Nordstrom café, with a focus on friendly customer service and consistent drinks. Comes with big-company perks like medical/vision, dental, 401(k), paid time away, merchandise discount, and possible bonuses, plus a flexible schedule.

Employer: IntrepidGS (Intrepid Acquisition Holdings, LLC)

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Security: Active Top Secret SCI w/ CI Poly required

Senior role running an entire food service program: managing chefs and staff, ordering and shipping food and water, and handling inventory in challenging environments. Needs a hospitality or culinary degree, ServeSafe Manager certification, and several years of leadership experience, often tied to government facilities and global operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—McLean employers are hiring fast, and experience in any of these roles can open more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.