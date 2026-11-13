McLean’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around defense, energy, and aerospace. If you’ve got a clearance (or want one) and love complex systems, this week is stacked for you.

Employer: MITRE

MITRE Location: McLean, VA (onsite, 4 days/week )

(onsite, ) Salary: $155,200 – $232,800/year

Type: Full-time

This senior role blends math, physics, and programming (Python, MATLAB) to model real-world national security missions. You’ll work with warfighters and senior leaders, using tools like AFSIM/CAMEO, and need an active Secret with ability to get TS/SCI.

Employer: Amentum

Location: McLean, VA (office + industrial plant environment)

(office + industrial plant environment) Salary: $90,000 – $100,000/year

Type: Full-time

Perfect for early-career engineers who want hands-on work with power generation and facility systems. You’ll support maintenance planning, inspections, and documentation, and must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Kforce Inc

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: Range not specified

Range not specified Type: Full-time

Lead high-end astrodynamics and orbital mechanics work for complex space systems. You’ll use STK, MATLAB, Python, and more to handle mission planning, threat analysis, and collision avoidance—ideal for a seasoned aerospace/astrodynamics expert.

Employer: Kforce Inc

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: Range not specified

Range not specified Type: Full-time

If you know EW and radar systems, this role has you improving architectures, algorithms, and system integration with OEMs and multi-disciplinary teams. Great fit if you’ve worked on modern military or Navy radar/EW platforms.

Employer: MITRE

Location: McLean, VA (onsite, 3 days/week )

(onsite, ) Salary: $118,000 – $177,000/year

Type: Full-time

Senior role focused on power systems, microgrids, and energy resilience for mission-critical facilities and platforms. You’ll model power systems, run field and lab evaluations, and help shape national energy security; TS clearance required within a year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams here in McLean are growing fast and value strong fundamentals.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.