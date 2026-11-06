🛒 McLean, VA Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings at Tysons Malls

McLean’s Tysons Corner and Tysons Galleria are buzzing with retail hiring right now, especially in fashion, beauty, and eyewear. If you like helping people shop and don’t mind a busy mall, these are worth a look.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: McLean, VA (Tysons Corner)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay + variable compensation)

Help customers find frames they love while sharing Warby Parker’s fun, modern brand vibe. This role is very customer-facing, with strong training, health/vision/dental benefits, 401(k), and free eyewear for full-time team members.

Employer: Warby Parker

Warby Parker Location: McLean, VA + nearby stores (within ~50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay + variable compensation)

Perfect if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician who likes variety and doesn’t want to be stuck in one store. You’ll travel between locations, fit and adjust eyewear, and get full-time perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), short-term disability, and free eyewear.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: McLean, VA (Tysons Corner Center)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission + performance incentives)

If you love makeup and skincare, this role lets you do product demos, mini makeovers, and beauty consultations all day. Macy’s offers health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and commission on your sales.

Employer: Marc Jacobs

Location: McLean, VA (Tysons Galleria)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a luxury fashion boutique at Tysons Galleria, driving sales, coaching a team, and owning store operations and visuals. Comes with a full benefits package, 401(k) match, and employee discounts on Marc Jacobs and other LVMH brands.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tysons roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.