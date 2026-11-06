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Mclean
👔 McLean, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings
8 days ago
McLean is buzzing with senior roles right now, especially in product, consulting, and cleared federal work. If you’re ready to step up into bigger scope and pay, this week’s list is strong.
Senior Manager, Product Management – Enterprise Consumer Products
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: McLean, VA (on-site/hybrid)
- Salary: $200,700–$229,100 (McLean range) + performance incentives
- Type: Full-time
Lead experimentation and decisioning platforms that power Capital One’s personalization at scale. Great fit if you have a quantitative or product background and want to own high-impact digital experiences.
General Manager (Sur La Table)
- Employer: CSC Generation – Sur La Table
- Location: McLean, VA (retail store)
- Salary: $85,000–$95,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Run a high-end kitchen store and cooking school, leading both retail and culinary teams. Ideal if you love food, sales, and building a strong in-store culture.
Senior Program Manager – IT & Application Service Desk (Secret)
- Employer: Integral Federal, Inc.
- Location: Tysons Corner, VA (on-site)
- Salary: $160,000–$180,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Own a 40+ person IT and application service desk for a federal client, with full P&L and SLA accountability. Best for seasoned leaders with 10+ years in large IT/contact center programs and an active DoD Secret clearance.
TSA Senior Risk Management Analyst
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: McLean, VA
- Salary: $98,000–$163,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead enterprise risk assessments and reporting for TSA-focused work, supporting governance and executive-ready deliverables. Great for consultants with 5+ years in federal risk or ERM who can write clean, executive-level docs.
Transportation Security Support Analyst
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: McLean, VA
- Salary: $74,000–$124,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Support TSA leadership with executive communications, task tracking, and Microsoft 365/Power Platform process improvements. Good step if you have 3+ years supporting federal execs and strong PowerPoint/SharePoint skills.
Director, Product Management – Workplace Experience Platform
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: McLean, VA
- Salary: $230,400–$263,000 per year (McLean range) + incentives
- Type: Full-time
Own Capital One’s internal Workplace Experience Platform that connects intranet, Slack, and AI assistants for associates. A big-scope director role for leaders with deep product experience and interest in generative AI and internal platforms.
Moveworks Consulting Senior Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: McLean, VA (consulting travel 0–50%)
- Salary: $171,600–$338,300 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead multiple Moveworks (conversational AI) engagements for Fortune 500 clients, owning delivery, client relationships, and practice growth. Best for Big 4–style leaders with 8+ years on enterprise platforms and strong program management.
National Security Deputy Program Manager (Secret)
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: McLean, VA
- Salary: $113,000–$188,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Serve as deputy PM for a federal law enforcement customer, overseeing operations support, staffing, logistics, and performance. Designed for leaders with 15+ years experience and an active Secret clearance.
Mission Program Optimization Lead (TS/SCI w/ Poly)
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: McLean, VA
- Salary: $113,000–$188,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Drive program improvements and tech/data-enabled initiatives across complex national security missions. Great if you have 10+ years of program management in the intel space and an active TS/SCI with CI polygraph.
Open Source Technical Program Manager (TS/SCI w/ FS Poly)
- Employer: Guidehouse
- Location: McLean, VA
- Salary: $113,000–$188,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead open-source capability development across multiple stakeholder teams in the national security community. A strong match for cleared leaders (TS/SCI with full-scope poly) with 8+ years in natsec and 5+ years overseeing technical builds.
Manager, Business Solution Engineering
- Employer: Highspring
- Location: McLean, VA (client-facing, travel ~25%)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead solution design and transformation work for major financial institutions, from lending platforms to data and AI-enabled operations. Good for managers with 5+ years in financial services consulting or transformation who like owning ambiguous problems.
Program & Site Manager, Senior
- Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton
- Location: McLean, VA (DoD/Navy focus)
- Salary: $77,600–$176,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Oversee complex Navy-related programs from strategy through execution, including briefs, budgets, and cross-team coordination. Best for leaders with 10+ years in DoD program management and a Secret clearance.
Senior Manager, Product Management – Enterprise Consumer Products
- Employer: Capital One
- Location: McLean, VA
- Salary: $200,700–$229,100 per year (McLean range) + incentives
- Type: Full-time
Another listing of the same Senior Manager, Product Management – ECP role above, posted via Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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