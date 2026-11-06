👔 McLean, VA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

McLean is buzzing with senior roles right now, especially in product, consulting, and cleared federal work. If you’re ready to step up into bigger scope and pay, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Capital One

Capital One Location: McLean, VA (on-site/hybrid)

Salary: $200,700–$229,100 (McLean range) + performance incentives

(McLean range) + performance incentives Type: Full-time

Lead experimentation and decisioning platforms that power Capital One’s personalization at scale. Great fit if you have a quantitative or product background and want to own high-impact digital experiences.

Employer: CSC Generation – Sur La Table

Location: McLean, VA (retail store)

Salary: $85,000–$95,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Run a high-end kitchen store and cooking school, leading both retail and culinary teams. Ideal if you love food, sales, and building a strong in-store culture.

Employer: Integral Federal, Inc.

Location: Tysons Corner, VA (on-site)

Salary: $160,000–$180,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Own a 40+ person IT and application service desk for a federal client, with full P&L and SLA accountability. Best for seasoned leaders with 10+ years in large IT/contact center programs and an active DoD Secret clearance.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: $98,000–$163,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Lead enterprise risk assessments and reporting for TSA-focused work, supporting governance and executive-ready deliverables. Great for consultants with 5+ years in federal risk or ERM who can write clean, executive-level docs.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: $74,000–$124,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Support TSA leadership with executive communications, task tracking, and Microsoft 365/Power Platform process improvements. Good step if you have 3+ years supporting federal execs and strong PowerPoint/SharePoint skills.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: $230,400–$263,000 per year (McLean range) + incentives

per year (McLean range) + incentives Type: Full-time

Own Capital One’s internal Workplace Experience Platform that connects intranet, Slack, and AI assistants for associates. A big-scope director role for leaders with deep product experience and interest in generative AI and internal platforms.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: McLean, VA (consulting travel 0–50%)

Salary: $171,600–$338,300 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Lead multiple Moveworks (conversational AI) engagements for Fortune 500 clients, owning delivery, client relationships, and practice growth. Best for Big 4–style leaders with 8+ years on enterprise platforms and strong program management.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: $113,000–$188,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Serve as deputy PM for a federal law enforcement customer, overseeing operations support, staffing, logistics, and performance. Designed for leaders with 15+ years experience and an active Secret clearance.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: $113,000–$188,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Drive program improvements and tech/data-enabled initiatives across complex national security missions. Great if you have 10+ years of program management in the intel space and an active TS/SCI with CI polygraph.

Employer: Guidehouse

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: $113,000–$188,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Lead open-source capability development across multiple stakeholder teams in the national security community. A strong match for cleared leaders (TS/SCI with full-scope poly) with 8+ years in natsec and 5+ years overseeing technical builds.

Employer: Highspring

Location: McLean, VA (client-facing, travel ~25%)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead solution design and transformation work for major financial institutions, from lending platforms to data and AI-enabled operations. Good for managers with 5+ years in financial services consulting or transformation who like owning ambiguous problems.

Employer: Booz Allen Hamilton

Location: McLean, VA (DoD/Navy focus)

Salary: $77,600–$176,000 per year

per year Type: Full-time

Oversee complex Navy-related programs from strategy through execution, including briefs, budgets, and cross-team coordination. Best for leaders with 10+ years in DoD program management and a Secret clearance.

Employer: Capital One

Location: McLean, VA

Salary: $200,700–$229,100 per year (McLean range) + incentives

per year (McLean range) + incentives Type: Full-time

Another listing of the same Senior Manager, Product Management – ECP role above, posted via Indeed. Use this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.