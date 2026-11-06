🚔 McLean, VA Security Jobs with Multiple Openings at $20+/hr

McLean is busy and growing, which means steady demand for cleared and professional security staff. If you’ve got a calm head and good people skills, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.52/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM

Mon–Fri, Key requirements: Active DoD Secret clearance, valid driver’s license, high school diploma or equivalent

Front desk role at a tech/media/telecom site where you’ll handle access control, visitor check-in, and incident reporting while driving between posts. Good fit if you already hold a clearance and want steady nights plus benefits like paid training, health coverage, and a retirement plan.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Mon–Fri, Key requirements: CPO certification, high school diploma or equivalent

Day-shift patrol role at a premier hotel/resort, focused on guest service, foot patrols, and access monitoring. Great if you like staying active, talking with people, and want a regular weekday schedule with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Security Industry Specialists, Inc. (SIS)

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21/hour

Key requirements: High school diploma or GED, ability to obtain and maintain state Guard Certification

Part-time role supporting site inspections, emergency response, and foot patrols while working closely with a Shift Supervisor. Good option if you want flexible hours, paid time off, and a path into higher-level security work.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with different shifts or requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.