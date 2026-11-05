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🚧 McLean, VA Construction Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
McLean’s construction scene is busy right now, with strong demand for people who can run jobs, solve problems, and work safely. If you’ve got field experience, there are some solid options here with good pay and benefits.
Traveling Construction Superintendent
- Employer: Hoar Construction
- Location: McLean, VA (travel up to 100%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$170,000 base + bonus & full benefits (health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k))
Lead field operations on major projects while supporting a General or Senior Superintendent. You’ll coordinate multiple crews, track schedule and budget, and own jobsite safety and quality across a mix of indoor/outdoor sites.
Electrician - Northern Virginia
- Employer: Kolb Electric
- Location: McLean, VA (Northern Virginia service area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $30–$40/hour based on experience & licensing
Service and project electrician role with at least 8 years’ experience in commercial, residential, or property management work. Comes with a $2,500 sign-on bonus, take-home company vehicle, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and support for licensing and career growth.
Superintendent – Federal/Pentagon – Arlington, VA
- Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for an employee-owned federal contractor)
- Location: Pentagon / Arlington, VA (listed in McLean area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $115,000–$160,000 + bonus, ESOP, 401(k), vehicle allowance or work vehicle
Run day-to-day field operations on Pentagon and SCIF/secure facility renovations. Ideal if you have recent Pentagon experience, OSHA 30, and are comfortable with tools like Procore and Bluebeam, plus strict security and safety standards.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—construction hiring often moves fast, and experience counts a lot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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