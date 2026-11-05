🍽️ McLean, VA Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

McLean’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like steady hours and serving people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,660.80 – $68,556.80 per year

Lead a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant and grow with one of the best-known burger brands. You’ll run daily operations, coach the team, and drive great guest experiences, with weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Flik Independent School Dining / Compass Group

Location: Freddie Mac – 8200 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 per hour

Weekday-only barista role with an 8-hour shift, Monday–Friday. Great if you want steady daytime hours, free meals at select locations, uniforms, and access to a wide range of benefits (health, retirement, discounts, and more); barista experience is preferred, but they’re willing to train.

Employer: Hilton

Location: Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel cook role where you’ll prepare menu items to brand standards, manage multiple orders, and help keep the kitchen running smoothly. Hilton highlights strong travel discounts, paid time off, health coverage, retirement plans, and other perks for team members.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—hospitality roles in McLean tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.