🏗️ McLean, VA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

McLean’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles from land development to satellites and data centers. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Colliers Engineering & Design

Colliers Engineering & Design Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on land development projects from concept to completion, including site layout, grading, stormwater, utilities, and erosion control. Great fit if you have 4–7+ years in civil/site work, strong Civil 3D skills, and want more project responsibility plus a full benefits package and career-growth support.

Employer: SES Satellites

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time (Permanent)

Salary (US): $75,000 – $110,000

Join a global team that supports the full satellite lifecycle—from procurement and launch to on-orbit operations and re-orbit. Ideal for new grads or early-career engineers with a Master’s in Aerospace, Physics, or similar, plus MATLAB/Python skills, who want hands-on work with satellite health, telemetry, and anomaly resolution.

Employer: Bureau Veritas

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role supporting MEP commissioning on critical facilities, under direct supervision. You’ll help develop test plans, review designs, and witness testing of systems like UPS, switchgear, chillers, and pumps, with plenty of field time and overtime potential.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in McLean don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.