🏥 McLean, VA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple PT & SLP Roles Open Now

McLean’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially for therapists. If you work in rehab or love serving older adults, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: McLean, VA (home health, senior living clients)

(home health, senior living clients) Type: Full-time

Pay: $67.00–$74.00 per point (base pay, depending on qualifications)

Full-time PT role doing home health visits for adult and geriatric clients in the McLean area. You’ll work independently in the field but as part of a multi-disciplinary team, using a tablet for EMR and focusing on mobility, balance, safety, and wound prevention. BAYADA highlights strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, mileage reimbursement, weekly pay) plus career tracks, scholarships, and training. Requires a current VA PT license and 1+ year recent PT experience.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Location: Arleigh Burke – McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Flexible, up to 40 hours/week

Flexible, up to Setting: Rehab Center in a CCRC (Skilled Nursing, Assisted Living, Independent Living, Memory Care, Home Health, Outpatient)

Full-time SLP role in a continuing care retirement community with a wide mix of settings, so your caseload stays varied. Aegis offers flexible scheduling, unlimited CEUs, paid CEU day, PTO, medical/dental/vision (within ~30 days), licensure and membership reimbursement, and options to grow clinically or into management. New grads are welcomed; you’ll need or be able to obtain a current SLP license in VA.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in McLean, VA

Facility in Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13-week contract)

(listed as internship; 13-week contract) Schedule: 40 hours/week , 8-hour day shifts

, Pay: $1,857 per week (per listing; package based on 40 hrs/week)

13-week travel PT contract in McLean with day shifts and full-time hours. Fusion offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO after 1,560 hours, license & CEU reimbursement, referral bonuses, and 24/7 recruiter support. Requires a valid PT license and current BLS; experience is preferred but new grads can apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.