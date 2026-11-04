🏥 McLean, VA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles Open

Healthcare hiring around McLean, VA is strong right now, from top corporate health leadership to hands-on clinical and mental health roles.

Here are several solid options if you work in healthcare and want your next move nearby.

Employer: Mars

Mars Location: McLean, VA (global role based in McLean)

(global role based in McLean) Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $153,600 – $211,200 base pay range

Lead global occupational health strategy for Mars’ workforce. You’ll set standards, oversee clinical governance and compliance, and partner with senior leaders worldwide to improve employee health, safety, and resilience.

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy

SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time, Travel/Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: Approx. $2,225 per week (40 hrs/week, days; package includes taxable pay + stipends)

13-week outpatient PT contract with 40 hours/week, day shifts and weekly pay. Comes with a dedicated recruiter, health benefits, license reimbursement, CEU support, and is open to new grads (2+ years’ experience preferred).

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY (McLean clinic)

Location: McLean, VA (hybrid options)

(hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $61–$84 per clinical hour; about $92,000–$114,000 total annual (clinical pay + supervisor stipend + benefits)

Virginia-licensed LCSW role with real leadership growth: manage a 20–22 client caseload, supervise up to 6 clinicians, and help shape clinic hiring and quality. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, sign-on bonus, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

Employer: Professional Performance Development Group (PPDG)

Location: Langley Air Force Base, VA (commutable from parts of Northern VA for those open to relocating or longer commutes)

(commutable from parts of Northern VA for those open to relocating or longer commutes) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., 1-hour lunch

Future contract role (anticipated start January 16, 2027) supporting the 633 Medical Group. Ideal for RNs with at least 1 year of recent experience who want steady weekday hours in a military medical setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.