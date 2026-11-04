🍽️ Multiple McLean Food & Hospitality Jobs, $15–$85K+

McLean’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—restaurants, markets, and senior living communities are all hiring. If you like working with people (or food), there’s a good mix of front-of-house and back-of-house roles here.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.75/hour

Serve meals to residents in a warm, sit‑down setting instead of a hectic restaurant rush. You’ll take orders, run food, bus tables, and keep the dining room clean, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, myFlexPay, tuition reimbursement, and potential bonuses.

Employer: Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via SonicJobs )

Sunrise Senior Living Mgmt Inc. (via ) Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.30 – $21.70/hour

Cook from set recipes and menus while focusing on quality, safety, and presentation—no late‑night restaurant chaos. You’ll handle food prep, temperature logs, kitchen cleanliness, and may lead production when the Dining Services Coordinator is out, with access to Sunrise’s full benefits package.

Employer: Palm Restaurant Group

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000 – $82,000/year + monthly bonus potential

Lead an upscale, high‑volume kitchen at a well‑known steakhouse brand. You’ll help manage BOH staff, control food and labor costs, oversee inventory, and keep sanitation on point, with structured training, career growth, health benefits, PTO, and strong dining discounts.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77 – $23.50/hour

Work the hot line in a fine‑casual steakhouse, cooking steaks and sauté dishes to order. You’ll follow strict recipes and plating standards, handle special requests, and coordinate tickets, with weekly pay, sick leave, health benefits, 401(k) match (21+), and strong employee discounts.

Employer: Darden – The Capital Grille

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.77 – $23.00/hour

Focus on salads, cold appetizers, and desserts—or prep for the whole menu—at a polished, busy restaurant. This role is great if you like organized, detailed work and strong food safety standards, with the same weekly pay and benefits package as other Darden roles.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $30.20/hour (experience-based)

Cut and merchandise meat, make sausages and oven‑ready items, and help customers choose the right cuts. You’ll mentor trainees, keep displays sharp, and follow strict safety and sanitation rules, with access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits,” store discount, and PTO for eligible team members.

Employer: Balducci's Food Lover's Market (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: McLean, VA

Type: Part-time

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers pick quick meals in a busy gourmet market. Expect flexible schedules, weekly pay, associate discounts, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: Circles (a Sodexo company)

Location: McLean, VA

Type: Full-time, exempt (Mon–Fri)

Pay: $80,000 – $85,000/year

Lead an onsite concierge team providing “white glove” service to employees at a client site—more hospitality leadership than restaurant work. You’ll coach and develop staff, handle escalations, and shape the service experience, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, unlimited PTO, paid holidays, and even a 30‑day paid sabbatical.

Employer: A Head For Profits

Location: McLean, VA (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + overtime + bonuses

Travel to local bars and restaurants to clean and maintain draft beer systems so every pint tastes right—no prior experience needed, full training provided. You’ll work Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–4:30 pm (no nights or weekends), with a company vehicle, phone, PTO, holidays, health benefits, 401(k) match, and route bonuses.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.