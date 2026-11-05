🛒 McKee, KY Retail Hiring Now: Multiple Store Leadership Roles

Retail in McKee, KY is busy and looking for people who like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly. If you’ve got some retail or leadership experience, these roles could be a solid next step.

Employer: Dollar General

Dollar General Location: McKee, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation: hiring and training staff, managing inventory, keeping shelves stocked, and making sure customers are taken care of. This role is hands-on (some lifting and ladder work) and suits someone with at least 1 year of retail management experience and a valid driver’s license who wants a stable, long-term retail career with benefits like health coverage and 401(k).

Alternate listing: Same Store Manager role on Indeed

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 7320 Highway 421 N, McKee, KY 40447

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want part-time hours with some leadership responsibility. You’ll help customers on the sales floor, run the register, stock shelves, and, when managers are out, you may open/close the store and handle cash deposits. They prefer some retail or grocery management experience and need someone who can lift up to 40–55 lbs and work a flexible schedule, including evenings and weekends.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your application lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.