🏗️ McHenry, MS Engineering Roles With Multiple Openings

McHenry’s defense and aerospace scene is heating up, with Anduril’s Rocket Motor Systems site growing fast. If you’re an engineer who likes hands-on work and high-impact projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: McHenry, MS (onsite at Rocket Motor Systems facility)

(onsite at Rocket Motor Systems facility) Salary: $158,000 – $210,000 USD

Type: Full-time

Lead the full test operations and engineering team for solid rocket motor development, qualification, and production testing. You’ll own test planning, static fire campaigns, safety, data quality, and coordination with manufacturing, quality, and range partners in a high-consequence environment.

This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in aerospace/defense test engineering, experience with propulsion or static fire tests, and are ready to manage engineers while keeping safety and schedule on track. U.S. Person status and eligibility for a Secret clearance are required.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries Location: McHenry, MS

Salary: $87,000 – $116,000 USD

Type: Full-time

Join the Rocket Motor Systems team as a Materials & Process Engineer working across insulation, seals, propellants, motor cases, nozzles, and other energetic systems. You’ll help build material specs, process specs, and test procedures that take rocket motors from prototype to high-rate production.

Great fit if you have 2+ years in materials/process engineering for aerospace/propulsion, enjoy lab work and documentation, and want to grow into owning key M&P infrastructure. You must be able to obtain and maintain a U.S. Top Secret security clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and benefits, and roles at this site are evolving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.