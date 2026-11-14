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📅 McGregor ISD Thanksgiving break Nov 23–27
2 days ago
📅 McGregor ISD Thanksgiving break dates
All McGregor ISD campuses will be closed for Thanksgiving break from Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27.
Students and staff will return to campuses on Monday, November 30.
If you have kids in MISD or work for the district, plan ahead for childcare, travel, and any school-related needs during the week of Nov. 23–27.
More Info: McGREGOR ISD -
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