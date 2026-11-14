📅 Help design McFarland’s new pool and park this November

McFarland is planning the future of the McFarland Community Pool and Lions Park, and they want your ideas.

Community Design Workshops (all at 6:00 PM):

Mon, Nov 16, 2026 – Mouser Center, 100 2nd Street, McFarland, CA

– Tue, Nov 17, 2026 – McFarland Veterans Hall, 103 W. Sherwood Ave, McFarland, CA

– Wed, Nov 18, 2026 – McFarland Veterans Hall, 103 W. Sherwood Ave, McFarland, CA

– Thu, Nov 19, 2026 – McFarland Veterans Hall, 103 W. Sherwood Ave, McFarland, CA

All residents are invited to share ideas on design, features, and amenities for the new pool and park. Your feedback will help guide the planning and design.

Need a ride? Use the City’s Dial-A-Ride service and call 661-543-8665 to confirm transportation and availability for the evening workshops.

Feel free to invite family, friends, and neighbors who care about local recreation.